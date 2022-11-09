El Salvador to receive fertilizer, wheat flour donation from China
SAN SALVADOR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele will receive more than 1,400 tonnes of fertilizer and more than 900 tonnes of wheat flour from China, the country's presidency said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a bag of wheat flour reading "Chinese assistance, for a shared future" in Spanish.
Earlier on Wednesday, the presidency's press office said in a tweet that Bukele would receive the donation "to mitigate the impact of the worldwide economic crisis."
