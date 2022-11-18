Brazil is not out of the woods on inflation amid fiscal concerns, says cenbank chief
BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil is not out of the wood on inflation and policymakers still see work to be done, said central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday, stressing that fiscal concerns are affecting market expectations for monetary easing.
Speaking at an event hosted by Bloomberg, he said the central bank does not handle fiscal policy but takes it as an input. Still, it is very important to have coordination between fiscal and monetary policies at this stage of the cycle, he added.
