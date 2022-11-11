Brazil's positive momentum for inflation will depend on fiscal anchor, says cenbank chief
BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The positive dynamics seen at the margin for Brazilian inflation need to be confirmed and will depend on the definition of the country's fiscal anchor going forward, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday.
Speaking at an event hosted by the finance professionals association CFA Society Brazil, he said that the country needs to have an eye for social issues, but also for fiscal balance, "otherwise we will return to a world of uncertainties."
