India's Nayara Energy plans turnaround at Vadinar refinery from Nov 1

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), plans to fully shut its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery for about a month from November for routine maintenance, sources said.

The shutdown of the refinery on India's west coast is expected to start from Nov. 1, the sources said.

Nayara did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue

