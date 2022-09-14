Mexico closes U.S. labor probe at VU Manufacturing under USMCA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexico has closed a labor complaint brought by the U.S. government under a regional trade agreement at auto-parts plant VU Manufacturing in northern Mexico, Mexico's economy and labor ministries said on Wednesday.

The resolution marks the fifth labor probe to be concluded under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The U.S. government called for a probe into the plant in July after activists alleged the company interfered in workers' ability to choose their union. read more

Michigan-based VU Manufacturing, whose plant in the border city of Piedras Negras produces interior car parts including arm rests and door upholstery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday lifted a suspension on the liquidation of goods from the plant, saying in a letter on the USTR website that a condition of the USMCA had been met.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Anthony Esposito

