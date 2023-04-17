Euro, dollar status should not be taken for granted - ECB's Lagarde















FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - The United States and the euro zone should not take the international status of their currencies for granted as countries such as China and Russia seek to create their own systems.

"These developments do not point to any imminent loss of dominance for the U.S. dollar or the euro," Lagarde said in a speech. "So far, the data do not show substantial changes in the use of international currencies."

"But they do suggest that international currency status should no longer be taken for granted," she said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa











