ABB reports better-than-expected Q3 operating profit















ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) reported better-than-expected core operating profit during its third quarter, with the engineering and technology company saying on Thursday it was seeing no changes in underlying customer activity which remained at a high level.

The maker of controllers, drives and electric ship motors said its operational core earnings (EBITA) rose 27% on a comparable basis to $1.23 billion.

The figure beat forecasts for $1.14 billion in a company-gathered consensus.

But net profit fell 45% to $360 million after the Swiss company was hit by a $325 million charge to cover costs related to investigations surrounding the Kusile power plant in South Africa, a charge it flagged last month.

ABB's operating profit margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 16.6%. Orders - a sign of future growth - increased by 16% on a comparable basis, with all regions seeing improvements.

Revenue of $7.4 billion was in line with forecasts, with ABB saying components supply chain problems continued to ease while it saw less interruptions from COVID-related shutdowns in China.

"We delivered high order growth, a strong top-line development and a historically high margin," Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.

"We have not seen any material changes in the underlying customer activity. It looks like we are likely to achieve our 2023 margin target one year early."

