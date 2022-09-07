1 minute read
ABB shareholders approve Accelleron spinoff
ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) shareholders approved on Wednesday spinning off turbocharging business Accelleron, whose products increase engine output and raise efficiency while also reducing fuel consumption. read more
ABB said in July it would spin off the business to shareholders with the aim of listing it on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in October. read more
Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields
