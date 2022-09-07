ABB shareholders approve Accelleron spinoff

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logos of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB and of Accelleron turbocharging company are seen in Baden, Switzerland September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) shareholders approved on Wednesday spinning off turbocharging business Accelleron, whose products increase engine output and raise efficiency while also reducing fuel consumption. read more

ABB said in July it would spin off the business to shareholders with the aim of listing it on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in October. read more

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.