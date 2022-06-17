ABN Amro shares surge 17% after BNP Paribas bid interest report
LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) shares surged 17% after a Bloomberg report said French lender BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) expressed interest in buying the Dutch lender.
The French bank recently reached out for a meeting with the Dutch government and discussed its interest in a transaction, Bloomberg Media reported citing anonymous sources.
Shares in France's biggest bank was up nearly 3% on the news. The broader European stock market (.STOXX) was up 1.4%.
An ABN Amro spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. A BNP Paribas spokeswoman was also not immediately reachable for comment
