ABN Amro's Q2 net profit beats despite rising costs

ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) beat analyst expectations on Wednesday with a jump of 21% in second-quarter net profit to 475 million euros ($485 million), as the release of previous impairments offset rising costs.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted net profit of 312 million euros for the April-June period on average, down from 393 million a year ago.

($1=0.9793 euros)

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

