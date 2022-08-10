1 minute read
ABN Amro's Q2 net profit beats despite rising costs
AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) beat analyst expectations on Wednesday with a jump of 21% in second-quarter net profit to 475 million euros ($485 million), as the release of previous impairments offset rising costs.
Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted net profit of 312 million euros for the April-June period on average, down from 393 million a year ago.
($1=0.9793 euros)
Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
