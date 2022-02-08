Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opens at 3.5 dirhams a share on debut

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group (ADPORTS.AD) opened at 3.5 dirhams ($0.9530) a share in its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday.

The company, which operates ports, logistics and industrial zones, said this month it had raised proceeds of 4 billion dirhams from the primary issue. read more

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC has taken a stake of 7.4% stake in AD Ports Group, it said the day before the listing, acquiring 375 million shares worth 1.2 billon dirhams. read more

($1=3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

