Activity in Swedish services sector unchanged in May - Silf/Swedbank

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - Activity in Sweden's services sector was unchanged in May from April, data showed on Friday.

The service sector purchasing managers index, PMI, stood at 68.2 points, far above the historical average, data compilers Silf/Swedbank said in a statement.

The composite index of service and manufacturing sectors edged up to 64.6 points in May from a slightly upwardly revised 64.5 points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.