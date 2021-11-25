Adevinta Q3 growth lags as car ads take a hit
OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Adevinta (ADEA.OL), the world's largest classified ads company, posted on Thursday a smaller-than-expected rise in its third-quarter revenue, hampered by weakness in the autos segment, which it said will continue into next year.
Adevinta's July-September revenue rose 6% year-on-year to 386 million euros ($432.74 million), lagging analysts' average forecast of 406 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.
A shortage of semiconductors has constrained global car production this year, hampering sales and, in turn, advertising. Adevinta's German unit Mobile.de saw a 3% revenue decline in the third quarter, compared to last year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Adevinta's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 7% year-on-year to 127 million euros in the third quarter, lagging the 136 million euros expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
The company on Thursday set a goal of growing by 15% in the mid-to-long term following its recent $13 billion takeover of eBay's (EBAY.O) classified ads unit, but this would not be met next year.
"In 2022, assuming a gradual recovery in the motors market in the second half, we expect core markets revenue growth to be low double-digit," Adevinta said in its earnings report.
The company also announced it plans to divest its operations in Australia and South Africa next year.
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
