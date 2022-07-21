Aldi UK to create 1,000 logistics jobs over next year

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Aldi will create 1,000 logistics jobs in the United Kingdom over the next 12 months, it said on Thursday.

Aldi UK, Britain's fifth largest supermarket group with over 960 stores, said it would expand its distribution, transport and maintenance teams at its 11 regional distribution centres.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

