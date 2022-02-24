Alibaba reports slowest quarterly revenue growth, misses expectations

The logo Alibaba Group for is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), on Thursday reported its slowest-ever increase in quarterly revenue since going public in 2014, as tepid growth in its core e-commerce business and intensifying competition ate into sales.

The slowing Chinese economy has taken a toll on the e-commerce company, as consumers cut back discretionary spending. Last November, during its annual Singles' Day promotional event, the company recorded gross merchandise value growth of 8.5%, a record low.

Alibaba is also facing intensifying pressure from rivals like TikTok-owned ByteDance and Kuaishou, who have capitalized on the booming trend of livestreaming e-commerce.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Net income attributable to shareholders slumped to 20.43 billion yuan in the third quarter from 79.43 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 10% to 242.6 billion yuan ($38.37 billion). Analysts on an average had expected revenue of 246.37 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.