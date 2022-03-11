Aluminium set for big weekly fall as prices whipsaw

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium rose on Friday but was down 10% this week amid heightened market volatility, after uncertainty about exports from Russia pushed prices to record highs.

Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and is a major producer of copper and nickel, precious metals, energy and crops. read more

Since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, many banks and shippers stopped handling Russian commodities, creating a supply shock that sent prices sharply higher. read more

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.4% at $3,474 a tonne 1124 GMT.

The metal, used in transport, construction and packaging, whipsawed from around $3,300 on Feb. 23 to $4,073.50 on Monday and back to $3,300 on Wednesday.

Aluminium is still up nearly 25% this year after rising 42% in 2021, when a supply deficit began to form.

"There is across commodities markets some confusion about where prices should be," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah. "If this (war in Ukraine) is a protracted conflict, a lot more supply will probably get hurt."

NICKEL: Trading on the LME remained suspended after a price surge earlier this week. read more

SUPPLY: The jump in energy and coal prices could constrain output of energy-intensive aluminium smelters in Europe and Asia, analysts at ANZ said, worsening supply shortages.

INVENTORIES: Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 755,950 tonnes from almost 2 million tonnes a year earlier.

PREMIUMS: Undersupply has pushed duty-paid physical premiums over the LME price sharply higher to $506 a tonne in Europe and $847 a tonne in the United States .

RUSSIA: Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv appear to be regrouping at northwest of the Ukrainian capital. read more

MARKETS: Equities markets rose as investors clung to hopes the global economy would continue to grow.

CHINA: Copper stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses fell this week and Chinese copper output rose in February.

NICKEL: About 12 mines in the Philippines should begin commercial operations this year, mostly nickel projects, the local industry regulator said.

METALS PRICES: LME copper was up 1.2% at $10,233 a tonne but down around 4% this week.

Zinc fell 0.7% to $3,835 as was about 5% down this week.

Lead was up 0.9% at $2,377 but set for a 4% weekly loss.

Tin fell 0.3% to $43,600 and was down 8% this week.

Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

