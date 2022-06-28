Amigo shares jump on plan to resume lending

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Shares in sub-prime lender Amigo (AMGO.L) jumped by nearly a fifth on Tuesday after the company outlined plans to resume lending after a more than two-year hiatus.

Amigo suspended new lending in March 2020 to focus on processing a deluge of customer claims that it mis-sold loans.

The company was granted court approval last month for a rescue plan that included a compensation scheme for past customers. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Amigo said on Tuesday that it plans to resume lending by offering guarantor and personal loans under a different brand, RewardRate.

The company's shares rose 19% in early trade on Tuesday.

Amigo said the move is conditional on consent from the Financial Conduct Authority regulator.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.