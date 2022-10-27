Anglo American's quarterly output shines on upbeat coal, diamond sales















Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Thursday its third-quarter output rose 16% from the second quarter, driven by a ramp-up of the group's steelmaking coal longwall operations and strong performance at its De Beers unit.

In the three months ended Sept. 30, production of rough diamonds rose by 4% to 9.6 million carats from a year earlier, supported by higher grades in Botswana.

Demand for rough diamonds has risen this year as Russian gold and diamonds went off-limits due to sanctions against companies, including Alrosa (ALRS.MM), the world's largest producer of rough diamonds that competes with Anglo American's unit De Beers.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.