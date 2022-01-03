Apple gets closer to $3 trillion market value

A woman walks past an Apple logo in front of an Apple store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday inched closer to $3 trillion in market value with the iPhone maker's shares gaining on the first day of trading this year.

The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks.

The company's shares were up 2.2% at $181.56 in mid-day trading. It needs to hit $182.86 to reach the milestone.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.