Asia bemoans red-hot U.S. inflation as rate hike view firms

March 11 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies slid on Friday after red-hot U.S. inflation data raised the prospect of more aggressive interest rate hikes globally, while talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded no signs that their conflict will de-escalate.

Equity markets in South Korea (.KS11) and Malaysia (.KLSE) plunged more than 1% each, while all emerging Asian currencies were sold off as well, with the won and the Thai baht leading declines.

Stocks in China (.SSEC) sank more than 2%, marking a third straight weekly drop, weighed further by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hinting at potential de-listing risks for several Chinese companies. read more

Investors braced for quicker tightening of monetary conditions across the region after data on Thursday showed a 7.9% annualised jump in U.S. consumer inflation in February, the largest increase in 40 years. read more

Sentiment was further dampened after ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday made little apparent progress in resolving the conflict between the nations, which Russia calls a "special operation". read more

In many emerging Asian economies, deep worries about prices and imported inflation may unsettle central banks which may be forced to hike rates to counter price pressure, especially on the back of soaring crude prices during the week.

"The implied volatility on Brent, however, has stayed elevated, suggesting that jitters in the oil market may have yet to dissipate," analysts at OCBC bank said in a note.

Yields on long-tenor bonds in Singapore , which have risen nearly 4% this week, climbing a further 31 basis points to 1.921%.

Thai stocks (.SETI) were down marginally and escaped a pummelling, with analysts contending that its central bank may not hike rates any time soon despite a recent spike in inflation, due to risks to its tourism sector and growth. read more

"Thailand is having to navigate a path between growing inflation risks and economy that's still struggling to recover from the pandemic and it is specially vulnerable to higher oil prices as well," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities.

"However, I don't see the central bank raising rates quickly, although they maybe forced to if inflation pressures continue to be sustained."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index (.JKSE) include Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk PT (MIDI.JK) down 6.97% and Indo Straits Tbk PT (PTIS.JK) down 6.86%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index (.KLSE) include Top Glove Corporation Bhd down 2.92% and Hartalega Holdings Bhd (HTHB.KL) down 2.29%

Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Kim Coghill

