Asian FX, stocks suffer as Omicron worries unnerve investors

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks logged significant losses on Monday as investors offloaded riskier assets on concerns over surging global Omicron cases, with the South Korean won hitting a three-week low and the Thai baht nearing its lowest in near two weeks.

South Korea's won weakened as much as 1%, its biggest daily fall since mid-June. The Thai baht weakened 0.5% to a near two-week low of 33.52 on the back of a clouded outlook for the tourism-reliant economy.

Regional equities declined as rising cases of the new Omicron variant in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic recovery, with thin year-end liquidity also leading to choppy trading. read more

South Korean benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 1.8% to mark its worst day this month, while India's Nifty 50 (.NSEI) lost more than 2% to drop to their lowest in nearly four months.

Equities in the Philippines (.PSI) were down 1.6%, while Singaporean (.STI) and Indonesian shares (.JKSE) lost 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

"It appears markets are facing up to the grim prospects of the Omicron grinch hijacking year-end markets," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Thai stocks (.SETI) fell 1.5% ahead of the Bank of Thailand's meeting later in the week. The central bank is expected to hold interest rates at a record low on Wednesday and through next year to bolster the tourism-dependent economy, a Reuters poll of economists showed. read more

Among regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso declined up to 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar , Indonesian rupiah and Indian rupee traded flat-to-lower.

Asian central banks are charting a different path from the U.S. Federal Reserve to prioritise economic recovery amid a still-benign inflation outlook, analysts at British bank Barclays said in a note.

"Most central banks in emerging Asia still prefer to stay accommodative for longer to sustain their recoveries, with Bank of Korea (BoK) the outlier," they added, expecting a hike from the BoK in February, and subsequently by Singapore, India and Malaysia central banks by the first-half.

Meanwhile, China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate for the first time in 20 months to prop up growth in the slowing economy. The Chinese yuan weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar, but recouped earlier losses to trade 0.05% lower by 0647 GMT.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 5-year yields rise 3.8 basis points to 5.226%

** Thailand reports first local Omicron case, eyes reinstating quarantine - read more

** Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat - read more

