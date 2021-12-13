Asian stocks, currencies gain as Omicron worries fade

Summary South Korea 10-day exports surge 20%

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

China stocks jump 1%

Thai baht hovers near 3-week high

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies rose on Monday as worries over the fallout from the new coronavirus variant Omicron receded, while investors kept tabs on more than a dozen global central bank meetings due this week.

Equities in Malaysia (.KLSE), Thailand (.SETI) and Indonesia (.JKSE) rose between 0.2% and 0.7%, while their respective currencies , , gained 0.1% to 0.3%.

Markets were counting on vaccines to curb Omicron's impact after reports showed symptoms caused by the strain may not be as bad as initially feared, with focus shifting to recent policy manoeuvres in China and upcoming central bank meetings.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The most important is the Federal Reserve's two-day review which wraps up on Wednesday, while in Asia, investors await Indonesia and the Philippine central banks' meetings on Thursday.

"Asia's economic adaptation to mobility restrictions has improved, and rising vaccination coverage provides a layer of defences," Citi analysts wrote in a note, adding that economic reopening will continue to fuel optimism.

Shanghai shares (.SSEC) jumped 1% to a three-month high after an agenda-setting meeting of China's top leaders concluding late on Friday pledged proactive fiscal policy to ensure economic stability in 2022. read more

South Korea's won firmed 0.3% and stocks (.KS11) added 0.4% as foreign investors continued to flock to the country's markets. Separately, data on Monday showed the Asian trade bellwether's 10-day exports surged 20.4%.

Meanwhile, gains on the Kuala Lumpur index were slightly tempered by a 3.3% drop in Top Glove Corp (TPGC.KL), the world's biggest latex glove maker, after brokerages downgraded the stock. read more

Reopening stocks like leisure and beverage advanced on the Singapore bourse (.STI) after the country's health ministry approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years. read more

Among currencies, the rupiah firmed 0.1% to 14,350 per dollar. Bank Indonesia was expected to stand pat on interest rates as inflation remains benign, but a first hike could be seen in the third quarter of 2022, a Reuters poll found. read more

The baht, which is sensitive to coronavirus headlines since Thailand's economy is heavily dependant on tourism, rose 0.4% to a near three-week high.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore-listed City Developments (CTDM.SI) rose 1.3% on divesting a South Korean property for S$1.26 billion ($923.21 million)

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yield was down 2.6 basis points at 4.468%

** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield was up about 1.1 basis points at 1.371%

($1 = 1.3648 Singapore dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.