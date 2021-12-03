Asian stocks eke out gains as Omicron concerns ease

Summary Fed's Barkin supports 'normalising policy'

S.Korean won falters after four days of gains

Philippine shares eye biggest weekly drop since Oct-end

Malaysian equity markets shut for holiday

Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks led gains among emerging markets on Friday as investor concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant abated slightly, although regional currencies were subdued after more hawkish remarks from U.S. central bankers.

Scientists in South Africa, where the mutation was first discovered last month, said symptoms for vaccinated infected patients appeared to be mild, while a handful of U.S. Omicron cases identified also displayed moderate symptoms. read more

Shanghai (.SSEC), Singapore (.STI) and South Korea (.KS11) stocks rose between 0.4% to 0.9%. However, gains were capped by concerns over relations between Beijing and Washington after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi (DIDI.N) said it would de-list in New York. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"Risk sentiment recovered overnight with virus and vaccine news flow being net-positive," National Australia Bank (NAB) Research analysts wrote in a note.

However, volatility is expected to persist as it will take at least two weeks to assess the severity of the Omicron variant and the efficacy of vaccines, NAB added.

Philippine shares (.PSI) pared early gains to rise 0.3%. Owing to the sharp declines earlier this week, the index is set to lose around 3%, its biggest weekly decline since Oct. 29.

The South Korean won eased 0.3% after firming for four straight days. In a week where Asian currencies underperformed, the unit is headed for gains of around 1% due to recent positive economic data that has fuelled rate-hike bets. read more

The Indonesian rupiah slipped 0.2%, while most of its peers traded flat as the greenback found support ahead of a crucial payrolls report that could nudge the Federal Reserve to make earlier interest rate hikes.

Two more Fed officials joined chair Jerome Powell in striking a hawkish tone overnight, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saying it may be time to "start crafting a plan" to raise rates to combat inflation. read more

Next week will see the Reserve Bank of India meet for a policy review, where Barclays analysts expect it to take a step towards policy tightening by raising the reverse repo rate. That should bode well for the rupee , which is eyeing its second week of losses, down 1% over the period.

Kuala Lumpur equities (.KLSE) were shut for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Globe Telecom (GLO.PS) jumped 3% to lead gains on the Philippine benchmark after signing loan facilities worth 15 billion pesos ($297.97 million).

** South Korea shares set for weekly gains of 1.2%, their best performance since mid-October.

** Oil prices climbed, extending gains after oil producing club OPEC and its allies said they would review supply additions ahead of the next scheduled meeting if the Omicron variant hits demand.

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 0.3 basis points at 6.379%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.