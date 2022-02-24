Asian stocks, FX sell-off deepens as Russia attacks Ukraine

Summary

Summary Companies Singapore stocks down 4.3%; Indian shares down 3.3%

India rupee drops 1%, worst day since Nov. 19

Gold highest since Jan. 2021, oil breaches $100

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities sank on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine, sending oil prices soaring. The Indian rupee and the Thai baht slumped the most among currencies.

In tandem with slides for global stocks, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell more than 3.2% to its lowest level since November 2020.

The 10-year benchmark yields in India and Indonesia, two of the highest in Asia, edged higher, with the Indonesian yields touching a 10-day high as oil prices surged. Oil climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on fears of supply disruptions.

The energy-sensitive Indian rupee led losses among currencies, dropping 1% - its biggest percentage decline since Nov. 19. The South Korean won and the baht eased 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy said he expects oil prices to continue to climb, though not at the same pace.

He added that he thought the baht's recovery "remains on track on expectations that travel and tourism will ramp up as economies reopen globally and might even shield it from the brunt of high oil prices."

The Thai baht has outperformed peers in the region, gaining about 3% so far this year.

Singapore shares (.STI) plunged 4%, their worst day in two years. They were also hurt by losses in Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) shares after the company reported a 14% drop in quarterly profit. read more

Indian shares (.NSEI) fell 3.6%, down for a seventh consecutive session, on track for its worst day since April 12.

Philippines (.PSI) and South Korean shares (.KS11) also weakened 2.1% and 2.6% respectively.

"The escalation is likely to send emerging markets inflation higher in coming months, we think, mainly by pushing up commodity prices. Higher commodity prices are likely to affect big net importers such as Thailand and India," Sid Mathur, head of emerging markets research for APAC, BNP Paribas

"For emerging markets currencies, we expect the negative impact on risk sentiment to outweigh any positive commodity price impact," he added.

Thailand reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, helping drag its shares (.SETI) down by as much as 2.3%, its biggest percentage drop since Dec. 20. read more

Separately, the Moscow Exchange announced a suspension of all trading on Thursday while the Russian rouble dropped to a record low after posting small gains early in the session. read more

Highlights:

** India's 10-year benchmark yields rose as much as 4.5 basis points at 6.784%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up as much as 1.8 basis points at 6.519%​​ ​​

** Top losers on the Singapore STI (.STI) include Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI), down 5.69%

Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shivani Singh

