Atos' shareholder Sycomore calls for shareholder vote to oust chairman















PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Atos' (ATOS.PA) minority shareholder Sycomore Asset Management has stepped up its call for the French IT consulting firm's chairman to step down, requesting that shareholders vote on the issue at this month's annual general meeting.

Atos has been hit by a series of setbacks that led it to propose a costly split-up plan. Airbus (AIR.PA) had expressed interest in investing in the soon-to-be spun-off entity, now called Eviden, but the plane maker later dropped a plan to buy a stake.

In a letter dated June 1 sent to Atos and shared with the press, Sycomore AM says Atos' Chairman Bertrand Meunier has an "important responsibility in the governance crisis" that the group, formerly led by EU industry chief Thierry Breton, has faced.

The sudden departure of two successive CEOs and Meunier's role in their nomination, leads Sycomore AM to formally ask for his removal at Atos' annual general meeting on June 28, the fund said.

Sycomore says it owns just over 1% of Atos' shares, which is beyond the 0.7% threshold needed to propose a resolution to the company's shareholders.

A spokesperson for Atos declined to comment.

Other minority shareholders support Sycomore's initiative, the fund's founding partner Cyril Charlot said in a call with reporters, declining to name them.

These investors and Sycomore represent between 4 and 5% of Atos' capital, Charlot said. This would not be enough to pass the resolution as it stands.

Sycomore had already called for Meunier's resignation last September.

