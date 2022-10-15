Austria considers windfall tax on energy companies















Oct 15 (Reuters) - Austria is considering a windfall tax on the profits made by energy companies, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said on Saturday.

The Green party politician said he wants to decide by the beginning of next year on how the tax would be applied. The tax could also apply retrospectively to 2022, he told broadcaster Oe1.

"There's going to be something going on. I dare to announce that now," he said.

Reporting by John Revill Editing by Kirsten Donovan











