Austria plans to bring budget deficit within 3% of GDP next year















VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Austria plans to bring its budget deficit within the European Union's limit of 3% of gross domestic product in 2023, a finance ministry presentation published shortly before Finance Minister Magnus Brunner's budget speech said on Wednesday.

The presentation showed the budget deficit shrinking from 5.9% of GDP last year to 3.5% this year and 2.9% next year. It also showed the debt-to-GDP ratio falling from 82.3% in 2021 to 78.3% this year and 76.7% in 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.