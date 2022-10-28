Austrian economy contracted by 0.1% in Q3 - Wifo

A site fence is placed in front of the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) building in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Austria's economy shrank by 0.1% the third quarter from the previous quarter, think tank Wifo said on Friday, saying a downturn in the international economy caused domestic exports to shrink.

Wifo said the slowdown in export demand was reflected in a decline in domestic production of tangible goods.

The Vienna-based think tank added that GDP grew by 1.8% when compared to the prior-year period.

Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan

