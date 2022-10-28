Austrian economy contracted by 0.1% in Q3 - Wifo















Oct 28 (Reuters) - Austria's economy shrank by 0.1% the third quarter from the previous quarter, think tank Wifo said on Friday, saying a downturn in the international economy caused domestic exports to shrink.

Wifo said the slowdown in export demand was reflected in a decline in domestic production of tangible goods.

The Vienna-based think tank added that GDP grew by 1.8% when compared to the prior-year period.

