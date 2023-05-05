Austria's RBI triples profit in Russia in first quarter

The logo of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is seen on their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, May 5 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI), one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, on Friday disclosed that profit in Russia more than tripled in the first quarter of this year, partly due to higher interest income.

The European Central Bank has pressed the lender to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia, people have told Reuters, and RBI has been working on a solution.

"The group will continue to progress potential transactions which would result in the sale or spin-off of Raiffeisenbank Russia," RBI said in a presentation on Friday as it released details on better-than-expected earnings.

In Russia, profit after tax was 301 million euros ($332.39 million) in the quarter, up from 96 million euros a year earlier.

The higher interest income came despite a 24% decline in loan volumes, RBI said. A stronger rouble also helped lift earnings in the country.

