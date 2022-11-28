Banco BPM's board to discuss non-life insurance partnership on Tuesday - sources















MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) will meet on Tuesday over a non-life insurance partnership which is pitting French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) against insurer AXA (AXAF.PA), two sources said on Monday.

The two French companies are the main contenders for the deal. The sources said Banco BPM may decide on Tuesday a bidder to continue discussions on an exclusive basis.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











