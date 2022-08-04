Bank of England aims to sell 10 bln pounds of gilts a quarter from September

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it intends to start active government bond sales worth around 10 billion pounds a quarter from next month, subject to a final go-ahead from policymakers.

The BoE stopped reinvesting gilts that matured from its 875 billion-pound government bond stockpile in February, and the size of its quantitative easing programme - which doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic - has since dropped to 844 billion pounds.

However, the long maturity profile of the BoE's gilt holdings compared with other major central banks means that it is now likely become the first to begin active sales.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The (Monetary Policy) Committee is provisionally minded to commence active sales shortly after its September meeting, subject to economic and market conditions being judged appropriate and to a confirmatory vote at that meeting," the BoE said.

The BoE also raised its main interest rate to 1.75% from 1.25% on Thursday, its biggest increase since 1995. read more

Governor Andrew Bailey said last month that he thought the BoE should aim to reduce its gilt holdings by 50-100 billion pounds in the first year of quantitative tightening.

In its statement on Thursday, the BoE said it expected to reduce gilt holdings by around 80 billion pounds in the year from September through a mix of active sales and not reinvesting maturing gilts.

The BoE will announce a programme of auctions at the start of each quarter, and the structure of the sale programme is similar to its purchases.

Auctions will be held for multiple gilts in maturity buckets of 3-7 years, 7-20 years, and longer than 20 years, with an auction for each bucket taking place every two weeks, and will be timed to avoid clashes with gilt auctions held by the UK Debt Management Office.

The BoE will also set up a new weekly 7-day Short Term Repo facility to ensure that short-term market interest rates stay close to Bank Rate during the gilt sale process.

Further operational details will be provided around Sept. 1, the BoE added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/BONDS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.