Bank of England publishes gilt sales plan for Q4















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Thursday published its plans for gilt sales until the end of this year on Friday, which had been pushed back as a result of market volatility produced by the government's fiscal plans.

The first gilt sales will commence on Nov. 1 and run until Dec. 8, with details of sales early next year due to be published on Dec. 16, the BoE said in a statement.

It confirmed that its sales will focus on short- and medium-dated bonds only, adding that it planned eight operations of 750 million pounds ($842.03 million) each.

($1 = 0.8907 pounds)

Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce











