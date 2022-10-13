Bank of England says stress test shows UK CCPs are 'resilient'















LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that central counterparties (CCPs) in Britain's financial system were "resilient" after publishing the conclusions of its first stress test for the bodies.

"While the stress test was exploratory, with no pass-fail assessments, the results are evidence of the overall resilience of the UK CCPs," BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.