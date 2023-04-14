Bank of England's Tenreyro says patience needed to lower inflation















April 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday past interest rate rises would take time to bear down on inflation, and that it was important not to over-adjust policy while the impact of these past rate rises was feeding through.

"We need to be patient," she said at a panel discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington. "We don't want to get burned. We don't want to get an ice-cold shower."

Tenreyro voted against a further BoE rate rise last month, arguing that past tightening was more than enough and could push inflation well below target in the medium term.

