Bank of Portugal sees 5.8% growth in 2022

LISBON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy is expected to have grown 4.8% this year and should expand a more robust 5.8% in 2022, boosted by exports and investment, the central bank said on Friday, expecting economic activity to reach pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.

In its December economic bulletin, the Bank of Portugal predicted exports to grow 12.7% next year, following an increase of 9.6% in 2021.

It sees gross fixed capital formation, which measures investment, increasing 7.2% next year, after growing 4.9% this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The central bank said private consumption should rise 4.8% in 2022, after an increase of 5% in 2021.

The unemployment rate is expected to end this year at 6.6%, falling to 6% next year.

Finance minister Joao Leao told Reuters on Thursday the economy "is in a phase of clear recovery" and will grow by 4.8% this year, despite the latest surge of the coronavirus in Europe, which has so far had little economic impact in Portugal. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.