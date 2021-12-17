Bank of Spain lowers growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022

MADRID, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain's economic recovery slowed in the fourth quarter, hit by supply chain bottlenecks, rising inflation and a surge of COVID-19 infections, the central bank said on Friday, as it revised its growth forecasts downward for this year and next.

After a record 10.8% slump last year, the Bank of Spain now expects gross domestic product to expand 4.5% in 2021, down from its September estimate of 6.3%.

Growth should accelerate to 5.4% in 2022, when Spain is likely to feel the benefits of European pandemic recovery funds, but also less than the previously expected 5.9%, it said.

Bank of Spain Chief Economist Oscar Arce said he expected Spain to reach pre-pandemic output levels only by the end of next year or early 2023.

The bank also warned of a high degree of uncertainty due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants such as Omicron, which may lead to more business restrictions.

It put fourth-quarter GDP growth at 1.6%, down from the previous three-month period when the expansion was 2%.

"Economic activity is also expected to be hit by the squeeze on household and corporate incomes induced by rising costs and the persistence of bottlenecks," it said, adding that it expected these factors to fade next year.

The bank's new outlook for this year reflects the impact of the previous sharp quarterly downward revisions, especially for the second quarter, when the National Statistics Institute revised second-quarter growth sharply lower to 1.1% from an original 2.8%.

The volatility of the statistics is causing many experts to question the scale of the recovery. The government says growth is vigorous and has maintained its 6.5% target for 2021.

The bank sees 2023 GDP growing 3.9% from a previous 2% forecast it had released in September, before slowing to 1.8% in 2024.

At a time of soaring consumer prices, the central bank said it expected inflation, which hit a 29-year-high of 5.5% in November year-on year, to sharply slow down after remaining at high levels in the first few months of 2022. read more

Spain's EU-harmonized consumer inflation should reach 3% for all of 2021, up from the previous forecast of 2.1%, before gradually dropping to 1.5% in 2024, the central bank expects.

The unemployment rate is likely to end the year at 15% compared to 15.1% it expected back in September, before falling to 12.4% in 2024.

