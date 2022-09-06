Banks buoy UK's FTSE 100

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain April 25, 2021. Picture taken April 25 with a drone. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 gains 0.8%

Sept 6 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 ticked higher on Tuesday on gains in rate-sensitive banking stocks, with Liz Truss preparing to take charge as the country's new prime minister amid fears around surging prices and a looming recession.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 (.FTMC) rose 0.8% at 0706 GMT.

The banking sector (.FTNMX301010) advanced 0.9% in early trading.

Truss, who will replace Boris Johnson, will be travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle the economic crisis. read more

She is under pressure to set out an immediate plan to protect households and businesses from the soaring cost of energy, and her plan to borrow billions of pounds to soften the blow and cut taxes has rattled financial markets.

Retailers (.FTNMX404010) climbed 2.9% on hopes of policy support.

Meanwhile, data showed retail sales rose 1% year-on-year in August, weaker than July's 2.3% increase as sky-rocketing utility bills and higher food prices slowly singed shoppers' pockets. read more

High-end housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGH.L) rose 3.8% after saying underlying sales in the first four months until August were ahead of year-ago numbers. read more

