Banks, commodity-linked stocks lead London's FTSE 100 lower

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 off 1.2%















Sept 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 tumbled on Wednesday, dragged by banks, oil majors and mining stocks, while sentiment was further dented by strong criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ratings agency Moody's against tax cuts initiated by the government.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 1.0%, while the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 shed 1.2% by 0709 GMT.

The energy (.FTNMX601010) and mining sector (.FTNMX551020) slid 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively, as a strengthening dollar weighed on metal prices, while oil supply cuts caused by Hurricane Ian further hurt crude prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The IMF, which had bailed the British economy in 1976, made it clear that at this economic juncture fiscal policy should not work against monetary policy. read more

Moody's said that large unfunded tax cuts were "credit negative" for the United Kingdom and further questioned the credibility of the government's fiscal strategy.

Economy-sensitive banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) declined 2.2%.

Retailers (.FTNMX404010) fell 2.1%, with online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) sliding 4.7% after it cut its full-year outlook, blaming a worsening macro-economic and consumer backdrop. read more

Burberry Group (BRBY.L) rose 2.6% after it announced that Daniel Lee would be its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who is stepping down. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.