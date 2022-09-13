Banks drag UK's FTSE 100 lower; all eyes on U.S. inflation data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 off 0.1%

Sept 13 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 ticked lower in choppy trading on Tuesday as bank stocks fell, while data showed a drop in jobless rate and rising wages that could pile more pressure on the Bank of England looking to rein in surging inflation.

Investors also awaited crucial inflation figures from the United States ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.1% at 7:15 GMT, with HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and Lloyds Group (LLOY.L) among the worst performers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rate-sensitive banks (.FTNMX301010) fell 0.8%, snapping a three-day rally.

Data on Tuesday showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.6% in the three months to July as more people left the labour market, while wages picked up pace adding to signs of price pressures in the labour market. read more

Limiting some losses, mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) added 0.6% on a weaker dollar.

Aveva Group Plc (AVV.L) gained 3.2% after Sky News reported that French industrial group Schneider Electric was nearing a deal to take full control of the British software company for about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion). read more

Online supermarket Ocado Retail (OCDO.L) slid 11.8% after it downgraded its full-year outlook as shoppers trade down to cheaper products and buy fewer items in a cost of living crisis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.