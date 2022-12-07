Banks face 6% capital hike from remaining Basel rules, says Bank of England















LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Applying the remaining set of global bank capital rules in Britain will increase capital requirements by about 6% by the end of the decade, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.

"All in all, the impact will be limited until the mid-to-late 2020s, and by 2030 and full phase in we think that Basel 3.1 will increase capital requirements by a small amount on average across UK firms. And we’re giving firms plenty of time to adjust," BoE director Phil Evans told a UK Finance event.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens











