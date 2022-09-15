Banks, miners lift London's FTSE 100 after slump

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Sept 15 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday on gains in banking and mining stocks, while oil major Shell ticked higher after naming renewables boss Wael Sawan as its new chief executive.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.5% at 0706 GMT after two sessions of sharp losses following hot U.S. inflation reading that raised bets for more aggressive monetary policy tightening in the world's largest economy and sparked a global equities sell-off.

Traders see a 70% chance of a 75 basis point interest rate hike to 2.5% by the Bank of England on Sept. 22. IRPR

Rate-sensitive banks (.FTNMX301010) gained 1% in early trade.

Mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) advanced 0.9% as worries about supply disruptions due to Europe's ongoing power crisis kept metal prices elevated.

The more domestically oriented FTSE 250 (.FTMC) gained 0.2%.

Shell (SHEL.L) rose 0.4% on naming Wael Sawan, its head of integrated gas and renewables division, as chief executive to replace Ben van Beurden, who will step down at the end of this year. read more

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

