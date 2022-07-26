BC Partners invests Bain-owned Fedrigoni in $3 billion deal

The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Private Equity has reached an accord with rival investment firm BC Partners for joint ownership of Italy's Fedrigoni in a deal that valued the paper manufacturer at 3 billion euros ($3 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

Bain Capital acquired Fedrigoni in 2017. Since then, the maker of self-adhesive labels and fibre-based packaging products has more than doubled adjusted sales and nearly tripled adjusted core profits.

"This new partnership will support Fedrigoni's management team as they look to build on their successful track-record of M&A," the joint statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BC Partners has overseen more than 400 add-on transactions over the last decade carried out by companies in its portfolio.

Under Bain's ownership, Fedrigoni has diversified its portfolio and expanded geographically, working with customers to help their plastic-to-paper transition while investing in research on increasingly sustainable materials.

BC Partners is also focused on sustainability-driven growth in packaging and in February last year it invested in Bologna-based IMA Group, the world leader in the production of automatic

packaging machines.

"BC Partners has long viewed Fedrigoni as a leader in this attractive and resilient end market, addressing the need for greater sustainability in packaging," it said.

The Fedrigoni family will remain invested in the business as will the entire management team.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022 and will lead to Fedrigoni's existing senior debt being refinanced.

Bain Capital and Fedrigoni were advised by Rothschild and Morgan Stanley, while Nomura and Canson Capital Partners acted a lead financial advisers to BC Partners, working together with JPMorgan.

Nomura said in a separate statement that it had issued a bond to provide financing for the transaction.

Canson said it would co-invest in the transaction through its merchant banking arm, acquiring a minority stake in Fedrigoni alongside BC Partners and Bain Capital.($1 = 0.9794 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.