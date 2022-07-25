BC Partners nears deal to buy 50% of Fedrigoni from Bain Capital -source

Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - European buyout fund BC Partners is close to clinching a deal to buy 50% of Italian paper manufacturer Fedrigoni from Bain Capital in a deal that values the company at 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The deal, which will see Bain Capital using its latest fund to reinvest in the company, ranks as one of Italy's biggest private equity buyouts this year.

BC Partners declined to comment while a Bain Capital representative was not immediately available.

Fedrigoni, based in the northeastern town of Verona, makes special paper for packaging, graphics and art as well as self-adhesive films for the food and wine industry.

The company operates in 132 countries and has annual revenue of about 2 billion euros, with core profit of roughly 300 million euros, the source said.

BC Partners trumped rival bids from the likes of Partners Group, Onex and Brookfield, having recently entered exclusive talks to co-own the company with Bain, the source added.

Normura and Canson Capital Partners acted as lead financial advisers for BC Partners while Rothschild and Morgan Stanley advised Bain Capital.

($1 = 0.9763 euros)

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia Editing by David Goodman

