BE Semiconductor cuts Q4 revenue guidance due to flooding in Malaysia

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) (BESI.AS) said on Monday it lowered its fourth-quarter revenue outlook due to flooding affecting its main production facility in Malaysia.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment now predicts its fourth-quarter revenue to decline by around 15-20% versus the third quarter as compared to prior guidance of a decrease of 5-15%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.