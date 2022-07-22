Beazley reports profit plunge, raises full year profitability outlook

Beazley logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley (BEZG.L) on Friday reported first half profits plunged due to investment losses, but upped its full-year profitability guidance on an increase in cyber risk premiums.

Beazley, a major cyber insurer, said it now expects its combined ratio - a key measure of an insurer's profitability - to be in the high 80s percent for 2022. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

Beazley reported a first half pretax profit of 22 million pounds ($26.30 million), down from 167 million pounds the year before, due to hefty losses on its investment portfolio.

($1 = 0.8366 pounds)

