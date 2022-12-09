Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich in New York on Friday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after the meeting.
Ambrazevich also "reiterated the requests from his government to be able export its own fertilizer products, which are currently subject to sanctions," Dujarric said.
