Belarus to continue paying foreign debt in roubles in 2023















Oct 25 (Reuters) - Belarus will continue using Belarusian roubles to pay off its debt to Western countries next year, state news agency Belta reported on Tuesday.

"Regarding foreign debt payments for next year, our unfriendly colleagues will have to settle for the existing temporary arrangement," Belta quoted Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov as saying.

The World Bank said last week it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "nonperforming" status, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Porter











