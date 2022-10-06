Belarus government sees annual inflation at 19% - state media















Oct 6 (Reuters) - Belarus sees annual inflation coming in at 19% in 2022, state media reported on Thursday citing a discussion between President Alexander Lukashenko and government ministers.

In the meeting Lukashenko said the country needed to tame fast price rises and ordered the central bank to come up with new proposals to dampen inflation, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Reporting by Reuters











