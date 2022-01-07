Big Czech rate hikes can continue, central banker Benda says

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates could rise by more than 50 basis points when the central bank meets in February, following sharp hikes at the end of 2021, board member Vojtech Benda said in an interview with focuson.cz news website published on Friday.

The central bank raised its main two-week repo rate by a bigger-than-expected 100 basis points to 3.75% in December. Overall, the bank has increased the borrowing costs by 350 basis points since June when it embarked on its tightening course.

"I can imagine (at the Feb. 3 meeting) a hike higher than 50 basis points, but it is very likely that the monetary policy department will surprise us by telling us that more is needed," he said, referring to the unit which prepares the outlook that can guide the board's policy decisions.

"I am very likely to follow their recommendation. I think it will be quite a high number, although perhaps not as high as we saw at the end of the last year," Benda said.

He added that the base rate could near 5% as part of the current tightening.

Minutes from the Dec. 22 meeting, published on Friday, showed a majority of the board saw significant risk of inflation expectations decoupling from the central bank's target, set at 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in both directions. read more

Inflation, expected to peak in the first quarter, reached 6% in November. Other data, such as industrial output, signals that the Czech economy may have ended 2021 stronger than expected. read more

Meanwhile, the crown has jumped by around 3% since just before the central bank's last meeting, and it broke beyond 24.500 per euro on Thursday for the first time since September 2012, adding to tighter monetary conditions.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alison Williams

