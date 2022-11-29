BoE's Bailey: We did not bring the Truss government down















LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England was not to blame for the fall of Liz Truss's government in October, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday, rejecting the idea his decision to limit the bank's intervention in the bond markets worsened a political crisis.

"We did not bring the government down. We did a limited operation for financial stability purposes and we did exactly the right thing and ended it promptly," he told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.